Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Update

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

