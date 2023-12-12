Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in November

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,777. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

