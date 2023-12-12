Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading Up 0.3%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €46.19 ($49.67) and last traded at €46.05 ($49.51). Approximately 2,352,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €45.90 ($49.35).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is €39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
