dForce USD Price Tops $0.98 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.12 million and approximately $1,944.51 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00174530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009121 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,870,604 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01746242 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $412.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

