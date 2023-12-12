Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.60

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.60 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.37), with a volume of 3837315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.40).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.42. The firm has a market cap of £256.09 million and a PE ratio of 2,970.00.

Insider Activity

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 166,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £50,005.20 ($62,773.29). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

