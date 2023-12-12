Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,133,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,611. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $655.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.53.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

