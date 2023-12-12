Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 20.00 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous None dividend of $15.00.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $380.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.85. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

