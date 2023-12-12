Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. 4,011,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,163,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth about $316,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 9,790.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth about $14,535,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth about $377,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

