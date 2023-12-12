Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.67

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 7693754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

