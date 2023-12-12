Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Up to $61.04

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.04, but opened at $62.81. Disc Medicine shares last traded at $65.61, with a volume of 21,494 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $112,560.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,821,237.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $5,010,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,856,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,502,921.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $112,560.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,821,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,096 shares of company stock worth $6,035,187. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $6,982,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $5,556,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.