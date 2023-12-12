discoverIE Group plc (DSCV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 on January 24th

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 726 ($9.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £695.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,152.17 and a beta of 0.97. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 586 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 958 ($12.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 640.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 738.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSCV shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.93) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

