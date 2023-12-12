Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Up 62.5%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 62.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 5,202,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 792% from the average daily volume of 582,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Distil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.47.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Further Reading

