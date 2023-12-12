Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

Dongfeng Motor Group stock remained flat at $23.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 19. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

