Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
Dongfeng Motor Group stock remained flat at $23.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 19. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
