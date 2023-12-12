DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 1,905.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 1,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Featured Stories

