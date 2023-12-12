DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 1,905.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 1,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.95.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
