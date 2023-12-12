Doug Jones Sells 28,216 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 28,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $2,252,201.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Doug Jones sold 7,170 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $576,324.60.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.85. 305,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,687. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

