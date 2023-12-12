Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of DRM opened at C$18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.24. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$16.53 and a twelve month high of C$30.12.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$132.51 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 1.8206714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

