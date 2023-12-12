DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.87.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.91. 1,211,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,269. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

