Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.0 million-$427.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.2 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAPA. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. 1,109,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $162,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

