Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 613.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Dundee stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,310. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 40.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

