Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Up 2.6%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.14 and last traded at $221.70. Approximately 79,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 609,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day moving average is $161.21.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,222.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $2,128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,725 shares of company stock worth $67,788,640. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

