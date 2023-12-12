ECARX (ECX) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ECARX to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ECARX alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 412 1857 3162 85 2.53

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.94%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 10.98%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -4.47 ECARX Competitors $1.78 billion $41.25 million 27.84

This table compares ECARX and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECARX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

ECARX has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -372.39% -218.93% -18.58%

Summary

ECARX competitors beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.