eCash Self Reported Market Cap Hits $653.24 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. eCash has a market capitalization of $653.24 million and approximately $40.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,095.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00559820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00116962 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00019730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,577,467,173,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

