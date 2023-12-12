EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $16.81

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $17.17. EHang shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 42,671 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its stake in shares of EHang by 19.5% during the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after buying an additional 610,568 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of EHang by 24.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EHang by 80.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 472,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

