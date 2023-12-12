electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 102.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,139. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that electroCore will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

