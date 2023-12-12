Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP) Trading Up 1,916.9%

Shares of Electronic Data Processing PLC (LON:EDP – Get Free Report) were up 1,916.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.14). Approximately 4,657,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57,849% from the average daily volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.49 ($0.06).
Electronic Data Processing Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.50.
About Electronic Data Processing
Electronic Data Processing PLC provides computer software solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides ERP solutions for the merchanting/wholesale distribution industry, as well as e-business, application hosting, and sales intelligence solutions. It also offers hosting services, such as Software as a Service managed hosting, disaster recovery/business continuity, and online backup.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electronic Data Processing
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.