Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Down 66.2% in November

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

