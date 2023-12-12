Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Down 66.2% in November

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
