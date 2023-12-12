ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.26 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 40.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $55,522.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03072367 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,270.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

