Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 78.0% in November

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eltek in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eltek in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Eltek in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eltek during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 113,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,164. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of -1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eltek will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Eltek’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

