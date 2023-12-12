Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.27

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 291774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERJ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 255.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

