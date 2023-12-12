Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.600 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 213,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Energizer has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energizer by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

