Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 227,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

