EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.83. 867,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.