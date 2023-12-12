EOS Hits One Day Volume of $137.26 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. EOS has a market cap of $842.72 million and approximately $137.26 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002318 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002692 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002255 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,111,130,621 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,134,158 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.