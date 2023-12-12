EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $858.68 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, EOS has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $858.68 million and $132.87 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,111,107,740 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,111,387 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

