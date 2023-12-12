Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 12th (ADK, BLCO, CPX, CVE, DPM, EVGN, FM, FNV, FRU, FTS)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 12th:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) had its price target raised by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$1.00 to C$1.50. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$13.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $148.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$18.75 to C$19.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$78.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$19.00.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$146.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$156.00 to C$167.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

