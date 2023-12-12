Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 12th (ADK, BLCO, CPX, CVE, DPM, EVGN, FM, FNV, FRU, FTS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 12th:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) had its price target raised by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$1.00 to C$1.50. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Get DIAGNOS Inc alerts:

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$13.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $148.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$18.75 to C$19.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$78.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$19.00.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$146.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$156.00 to C$167.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.