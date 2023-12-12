ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Cap of $9.84 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and $775.91 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016883 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,809.36 or 1.00034346 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011462 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003730 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00883773 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,390.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

