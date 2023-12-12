Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Volume Hits $509,865.48

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $107.91 million and approximately $509,865.48 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00175045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.64 or 0.00560139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00411221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00117084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,945,553 coins and its circulating supply is 71,946,543 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

