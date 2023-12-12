Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Up 588.9% in November

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 588.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Escalon Medical Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESMC remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. Escalon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.22.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 52.65%.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

