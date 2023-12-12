Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $260.78 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $260.78 billion and $11.31 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,169.35 or 0.05310868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00085517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00027122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,211,762 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.