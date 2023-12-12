EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EuroSite Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUSP remained flat at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. EuroSite Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

