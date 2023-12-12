EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EuroSite Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS EUSP remained flat at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. EuroSite Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
