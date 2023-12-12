Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.480-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $447.0 million-$448.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.8 million. Everbridge also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.480-0.520 EPS.

Everbridge Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. 282,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $925.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $115,345 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 195,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 684,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.