Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0 million-$115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.3 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.480-1.520 EPS.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. 261,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $115,345. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

