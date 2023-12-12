Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $65.97 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $65.97 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everscale has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,938,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars.

