Everscale Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $65.03 million and $4.16 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,958,212 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

