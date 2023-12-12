Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut their price target on shares of Evogene from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.

