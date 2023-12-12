Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP John Lewis Soderberg Sells 400 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. 1,720,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,072 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $231,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

