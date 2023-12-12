Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.01

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 38559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $803.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

