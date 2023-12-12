Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Shares Up 1.7%

Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €47.58 ($51.16) and last traded at €47.58 ($51.16). 24,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.80 ($50.32).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.16.
Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.
