Financial Contrast: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) versus Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 216.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. JBG SMITH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cousins Properties 2 1 5 0 2.38

JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.91%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $24.78, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $605.82 million 2.45 $85.37 million ($0.66) -23.55 Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.47 $166.79 million $0.59 38.05

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -10.86% -2.53% -1.14% Cousins Properties 11.03% 1.91% 1.17%

Summary

Cousins Properties beats JBG SMITH Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately two-thirds of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of next-generation public and private 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

