First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 69.9% in November

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
FCNCP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
