First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 69.9% in November

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.